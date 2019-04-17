Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

Divya Ramnani April 17 2019, 1.30 pm April 17 2019, 1.30 pm

The trailer of Salman Khan’s much-anticipated Bharat is just a few days away from its release. Meanwhile, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to build the excitement and hype around the film, all thanks to the variety of posters, mainly featuring Salman Khan. It was only recently that Salman Khan took over the internet by sharing his two different looks from the film; one was from his elderly days while the other had Salman in his late 20s. Both the posters managed to strike a chord among fans, leaving them impressed.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled another character poster of Salman Khan from Bharat. While the last two posters had a glimpse of Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in the background, the latest one features the stunning Katrina Kaif with Salman. Unlike his last two avatars, Salman Khan was dressed up as a site worker and we could also spot some traces of blood on his face. The background of the poster had a map of Kuwait and it looked like Salman was working at an oil rig. It was from the year 1970 and Bhai, in the poster, seemed to be in his late 30s. Katrina, on the other side, looked mesmerising and not to miss those signature curls. Well, Kat often shares glimpses of her character from Bharat, but the one in the film’s poster seems to be from her younger days. Interesting! In his caption, Salman wrote, “Aur phir humare zindagi mein aayi ‘Madam Sir’.” We smell some good chemistry here!

It was only recently when Katrina revealed that Salman Khan wasn’t involved in her casting for Bharat. In an interview with Midday, Kat said, “Ali and I are good friends, but when it comes to work, we are completely honest with each other. I read the script from start to finish in three hours and immediately called him to tell him that I loved it. I realised there was an opportunity of going the extra mile with this character. So, it had nothing to do with my friendship with Salman or Ali. In fact, Salman did not even call me after I signed the film. We met directly on the set.”

Bharat is scheduled to release on June 5, 2019.