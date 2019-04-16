image
  3. Bollywood
Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals the thunder

Bollywood

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals the thunder

The second poster of Salman Khan's Bharat is out, it also features Disha Patani.

back
Ali Abbas ZafarAtul AgnihotribharatBharat first lookBollywoodDisha PataniEntertainmentJackie Shroffkatrina kaifSalman KhanSalman Khan Bharat Postersunil groverTabu
nextSaand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their badass self

within