Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals the thunder

Divya Ramnani April 16 2019, 12.54 pm April 16 2019, 12.54 pm

The Bharat-mania has begun, and how! It was only on Monday that Salman Khan took over the internet by sharing his aged look from the film. His salt-and-pepper look didn’t only impressed fans but they also started labelling Bharat as one of Salman Khan’s best films, already. Now, ahead of the film’s trailer release, the makers have shared a yet another poster of Salman Khan, which had him in a younger avatar. While Bhai looked dashing as usual, it was a glimpse of Disha Patani that caught our fancy.

In the poster revealed by the team of Bharat, we can see a good-looking Salman, probably in his late 20s. The picture appeared to be from the year 1964 and it had Salman Khan in a quirky circus get-up. Well, in the poster’s background, we saw the stunning Disha Patani showing off her acrobatic moves since she will be seen as a trapeze artist, who is going to have some high-octane action scenes in the film. Dressed up in a two-piece golden dress with a retro hairstyle, Patani looked gorgeous. FYI, this is the first ever glimpse into Disha’s character from Bharat and we are awestruck. We now wait to see more of the Baaghi 2 actor.

While some reports suggest that Disha will be seen as Salman Khan’s sister in the film, many say that Salman Khan comes across Disha’s character during his younger days, however, they don’t end up together and he later meets Katrina. We love how makers have kept everything under wraps and maintained an unsettling curiosity among fans.

View this post on Instagram #dropkick just chilling🤪 @rakeshyadav13 🤗 #bharatthefilm A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Oct 23, 2018 at 12:32am PDT

On being asked why she took up Bharat, Disha revealed, “I have seen my sister contribute to our country as a part of the Indian Army. I always looked up to her and Bharat is going to be very special and filled with sentiments for me."

Bharat also stars Tabu, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in the lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it will hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.