Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from the film!  

Divya Ramnani April 15 2019, 12.09 pm April 15 2019, 12.09 pm

Ever since Salman Khan announced Bharat as his forthcoming Eid release, fans across eagerly awaited to see his look from the movie. But, wait! In Bharat, Salman Khan will be sporting not one but five different looks, glimpses of which we all had seen in the film’s teaser. However, the one that caught our fancy was his elderly look. On Monday, Salman Khan took to his social media and shared the first teaser poster of Bharat. In the poster, Salman Khan could be seen in his aged avatar from the film and it surely added to our excitement and curiosity.

From how it appeared to be, we are assuming that the actor was in his 70s. Dressed up in a checkered grey suit and a grey t-shirt, Salman looked dashing as usual. The poster also had glimpses of Jackie Shroff, who will be seen as Khan’s father in the film, and Salman’s on-screen mother. In his caption, Salman wrote, “Jitne safed baal mere sar aur dhaadi mein hain, use kahin zyada rangeen meri zindagi rahi hai!” Interesting! Well, this is the first time that we will see Bhai playing an old man on the big screen and must say, we are impressed! The beard suits him quite well.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif, too, had given us a sneak peek into her look from the film and do we need to repeat that the actor once again managed to skip our heartbeats? We guess, not!

View this post on Instagram #Bharat ❤️10 days to trailer A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 13, 2019 at 11:44pm PDT

The story of Bharat revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the movie, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF, the movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2019 and we are ready!