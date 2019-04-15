image
  3. Bollywood
Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from the film!  

Bollywood

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from the film!  

The first poster of Salman Khan starrer Bharat is out and we loved it!

back
Ali Abbas ZafarAtul AgnihotribharatBharat first lookBollywoodDisha PataniEntertainmentJackie Shroffkatrina kaifSalman KhanSalman Khan Bharat Postersongssunil groverTabu
nextMalaika Arora has THIS to say on her marriage to Arjun Kapoor

within