Bharat: Priyanka Chopra may have some Aitraaz knowing Katrina Kaif's signing amount

Looks like Katrina Kaif’s bank balance has just had a good laugh, courtesy Priyanka Chopra. PeeCee left Salman Khan starrer Bharat which was to be her big Bollywood comeback, and as she told Ali Abbas Zafar in the ‘Nick’ of the time, everyone assumed that she had done so because of her impending wedding with beau Nick Jonas. However, turns out that she was gearing up for her Hollywood venture alongside Chris Pratt. Well, now Katrina has bagged the role and is charging one hefty amount for the same.

Rumour has it that Katrina Kaif, who joined the Bharat team at the last moment has been awarded graciously by the makers of the film. She has been offered around Rs 10 crore as the film’s signing amount, which is nearly double of what she charges as a norm. Surely, Priyanka’s loss has turned out quite in favour of Katrina. A good deal.

Talking about Bharat, the film is studded with stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu who will be seen in pivotal roles. Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani will be seen playing Salman’s sister in the film. Bharat is currently being shot in Mumbai and the team will soon leave for the outdoor shoot schedule that has to take place in London.

PeeCee, you will surely have some Aitraaz after hearing this. But then, Pratt movie isn’t a Pratt move either.