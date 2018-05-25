Bharat: Priyanka’s re-entry in Bollywood with Salman movie, a calculated career move?

Priyanka Chopra’s last Bollywood film was Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal which had released in 2016. After that she has been busy with international projects like American series Quantico. She has also been a part of Hollywood movies like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. While she had a major role in the previous one, the latter saw her in miniscule parts. And now as Quantico is all set to be wrapped up, looks like she is in a hurry to be back in Bollywood. She has already signed the dotted line for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. But, here’s the glitch. While everyone was expecting Priyanka to make her comeback with a film where she is the protagonist, we wonder what made her sign a movie like Bharat, where not only Salman will be the one in spotlight, but also there are two other female leads apart from Priyanka?

Well, even though Priyanka Chopra has made a mark internationally, we cannot ignore that her projects there are not getting such a good response. After the first season of ‘Quantico’, the TRP of the second season was not up to the mark. This is another reason why the makers are not continuing the show after a third season.

So is Priyanka just looking for a safe comeback? A movie with Salman Khan will ensure automatically that she makes a re-entry with a bang. Is this way Priyanka ditched her usual choice of strong roles and grabbed this one? Anyway, it is being heard that her role will certainly be meatier than the rest two leads. We would come to know once the movie hits the screens.

So, as her international journey hasn’t been that great, looks like coming back to Bollywood is the best option for the actress. And what’s best than doing a film with Salman Khan that will sure shot be a blockbuster.