Bharat: Producer Atul Agnihotri says Priyanka Chopra has still not messaged him after leaving the film

Ranjini Maitra May 09 2019, 5.28 pm May 09 2019, 5.28 pm

Months after Priyanka Chopra walked out of Salman Khan's Bharat, her exit is still talked about. Priyanka, who, we hear, was extremely eager to be a part of the project, quit rather suddenly. Though her wedding with beau Nick Jonas was not announced then, we were already assuming that her star-studded D-day was probably the reason. Salman Khan, as well as director Ali Abbas Zafar, later said there was no bad blood between them and Priyanka, but producer Atul Agnihotri says he is yet to receive a message from her.

"Priyanka still hasn't texted me. She never spoke to me about walking out of Bharat. It was a message I received on the set. I was like, 'It's okay, yeh ho gaya. But let's now fix it'. The news came to me via people," he told Pinkvilla. Notably, Atul's wife and Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri happens to be a very close friend of Priyanka. Atul says PeeCee's exit 'upset' the plan.

"It doesn't hurt. But it upsets your planning. It's a Salman Khan film so the timing of the information left us a little unsettled for a bit. But we are fortunate to have friends and supporters who know that our only intention is to make a great film. Whoever saw that and came on-board, their contribution is priceless. It can't be reciprocated in words," he added.

Priyanka was replaced by Katrina Kaif, whose chemistry with Salman is widely celebrated. In an earlier interview, Ali Abbas Zafar also said he was grateful to Kat for coming on board. From what we see so far, Kat looks magical and her equation with Salman is one to look out for as well.

As a perfect Eidi, the film releases on 5th June.