Bharat promotion dairies: Katrina Kaif’s love for florals is a lesson to learn this summer

Divya Ramnani May 24 2019, 11.27 pm May 24 2019, 11.27 pm

For a Bollywood star, all his/her upcoming films call for a streak of promotions, which can be both fun and hectic. Well, films and celebrities change, the one factor that remains constant is style. While our hunks, most of the times, play it safe, a special mention to all the beauties, who only dress to impress. Now, let’s talk about the most recent stunner, who is owning the tinsel town with her impeccable sartorial choices. She’s gorgeous and sexy, she has a hot bod and has recently discovered her love for florals.

Kaif is presently neck-deep into the promotions of her upcoming film Bharat. But, did you notice how this babe is slaying all her promotional looks? Courtesy, the floral magic. If there’s one thing that sums up her promotion dairies, it has to be flowers. And, why not? Florals during summer is one trend that can never go wrong. From bold prints and patterns to pretty motifs, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is acing all her appearances, and how! While we are at it, here’s a rundown to Katrina Kaif’s bewitching floral looks.

Katrina Kaif started her promotional journey for Bharat with a sunflower-patterned black and white saree from the Sabyasachi couture. Open hair, minimal accessories, and make-up - is how she completed her look. That poise though!

For her next day, Katrina Kaif opted for a Gauri and Nainika floral attire. It was a one-shoulder gown that featured a flowy silhouette connected to her waist. Thumbs up from our side!

Back to her love for nine-yards, this time, Kaif donned a baby pink Sabyasachi saree with a full-sleeves blouse. A special mention to her kamarpatta (waist-band) that gave a royal twist to her already-stunning ensemble. She looked like a goddess!

After building the ‘floral standards’, Kat disappointed with a pretty average multi-patterned flowery long dress with a belt. However, her smile and those bang-on curls were the saving grace.

Time to go black! For her latest appearance, Kat was sporting a black rose-patterned knee-length dress, which she paired up with a black belt. Other than florals, Kat seems to be obsessing over belts as well. Don’t you think so? This time, though, she looked breathtaking (Only because we have a soft spot for black).

Ladies, are you taking notes?

Meanwhile, Bharat, also starring Salman Khan, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, is slated to release on June 5, 2019.