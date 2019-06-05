Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has finally made it to the movie screens on June 5, 2019. With the done and dusted streak of lined-up events and interviews, looks like Salman and Kat are now using social media as a tool to promote the film. It was on June 4, when Salman and Kat shared a fresh poster of Bharat with an aim to keep the buzz going. Now, Katrina's Insta updates are filled with pictures from Bharat promotions.
It so happened that Katrina Kaif took to her social media account and updated a series of videos on IG story which see Salman and her indulging in a game of cricket. Now you might think, why is Katrina promoting cricket when her movie Bharat has released today? FYI, June 5 also marks a World Cup cricket battle between India and South Africa. Well, connect the dots and you'll know what we are trying to convey. In the videos, we see Katrina bowling while Salman batting. Kind of a smart move by Katrina as in a nutshell she just promoted Bharat via cricket.
Have a look at Katrina's Instagram story below:
However, Salman's last couple of Eid releases like Tubelight and Race 3 could not churn good moolah at the ticket window and was a debacle. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Katrina and Salman's jodi back after Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat offers the same on the plate. When we got in touch with trade analyst Girish Johar , he was sure that Bharat will be a blockbuster. He said, "Salman's Bharat is one of the biggest releases of the year and this being an Eid release, the expectations from this film are high. We all know that Salman has been dominating the box office with his Eid release, Bharat will make history. As far as the advance bookings are concerned, in three days around 30-40 percent of tickets have been booked. The makers are releasing the film on a big scale and the film will be releasing in around 4000 screens so I think somewhere the film will make Rs 35 crore on the first day despite the film releasing on Eid and it's India's first World Cup match on June 5."