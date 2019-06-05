Rushabh Dhruv June 05 2019, 2.02 pm June 05 2019, 2.02 pm

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has finally made it to the movie screens on June 5, 2019. With the done and dusted streak of lined-up events and interviews, looks like Salman and Kat are now using social media as a tool to promote the film. It was on June 4, when Salman and Kat shared a fresh poster of Bharat with an aim to keep the buzz going. Now, Katrina's Insta updates are filled with pictures from Bharat promotions.

It so happened that Katrina Kaif took to her social media account and updated a series of videos on IG story which see Salman and her indulging in a game of cricket. Now you might think, why is Katrina promoting cricket when her movie Bharat has released today? FYI, June 5 also marks a World Cup cricket battle between India and South Africa. Well, connect the dots and you'll know what we are trying to convey. In the videos, we see Katrina bowling while Salman batting. Kind of a smart move by Katrina as in a nutshell she just promoted Bharat via cricket.

Have a look at Katrina's Instagram story below: