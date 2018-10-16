Bharat: Salman, Katrina and Sunil Grover call it a wrap with a swag selfie

Ever since Katrina Kaif came aboard Ali Abbas Zafar’s project Bharat, the actress has been treating us with some cute pictures and candids from the sets. She’s reuniting with her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan again, and we also have comedian Sunil Grover and actress Disha Patani in pivotal parts. While, Disha hasn’t been spotted shooting with the duo, we have seen glimpses of Salman, Katrina and Sunil Grover on set. Now, is one such moment where the trio posed for a seflie with total swag.

In the picture, we see Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover posing, but what’s interesting is that Salman is barely there in the frame. He has given complete focus to his other co-stars as we just see his half face in the frame. Also, another noticeable thing is that director Ali Abbas Zafar is missing in action. He went for shopping, as suggested by Kat in the caption. The trio had a very special reason for their swagwali selfie as they completed the Abu Dhabi schedule of Bharat.

They are on their way back to Mumbai now, probably for the next schedule. Speaking of the movie, it was to star Priyanka Chopra in the female lead, but she chose to walk out citing personal reasons and in came Katrina, as a saviour.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, the movie is slated to release in Eid next year.