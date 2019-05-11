Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to turn hosts for IPL 2019 finals

Darshana Devi May 11 2019, 5.13 pm May 11 2019, 5.13 pm

Bollywood’s ex-flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will soon share screen space together. The pair will be seen in Bharat, a film that is an adaptation of the South Korean film titled An Ode To My Father (2014). The film will feature Salman in multiple avatars and the posters and the trailer have already given us glimpses of it. For fans who have been eagerly waiting to witness Sallu-Kat together on screen, your wait just got over. Even though they won't be on the big screen for another three weeks, ahead of the film's release, the two are coming together to host a special segment during the Indian Premier League 2019’s final match that will be held on May 12.

The producers have come up with the IPL-integration promotional technique reportedly because India is a cricket loving country and IPL is one of its biggest cricket shows. Moreover, the final match always gets the maximum eyeballs. Reports add that the two stars will be seen live from inside a studio rather than going on the field to host, due to security reasons. Bhai, on Saturday, shared the news with fans with a short promo video. “Aa raha hun main… yaani Bharat…T20 ka usi jashn ka hissaa banne,” he says in the video.

Take a look at Salman’s post here:

Commenting on the same, producer Nikhil Namit told an entertainment portal, “Salman and Katrina are going to host the show live and it will be an unusual strategy implemented by team Bharat. It’s their strategy of having the Bharat trailer attached with Avengers: Endgame, which was the biggest Hollywood film. It worked and now the next step is television and what can be bigger than the IPL?”

The film chronicles the journey of a man from the age of 18 to 70. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also stars Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. It's hitting the screens on June 5.