Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film calls for insane madness at Gaiety Galaxy, watch video

Rushabh Dhruv June 05 2019, 3.56 pm June 05 2019, 3.56 pm

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan is back with a bang on the festive of Eid-ul-Fitr with his latest film, Bharat with Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, for Bharat, Salman collaborated with Atul Agnihotri, who produced the megastar's hit action film Bodyguard back in 2011. Apart from Salman and Kat, Bharat also features Disha Patani, who essays the role of a trapeze artist, and Sunil Grover as Bharat's friend and colleague. Besides them, the film also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles, who will take part in the journey of Bharat at some point of time.

While the film's review is almost everywhere, fans are loving Salman's this film. in.com visited one of the iconic theatres (Gaiety Galaxy) in Mumbai to see Salman's fans reaction and the result was WOW. After extensive promotions of Bharat seems like Sallu fans can't keep calm for this one. At Gaiety, we witnessed a pool of Salman fans gathering outside the cinema hall in Bandra to catch the first day, first show of Bharat and cheer for the superstar. Right from the tunes of dhols to even offering garlands on Salman's statue, the madness was insane.

Have a look at what we are trying to say below:

We even spotted Atul Agnihotri at the theatre, have a look:

Salman Khan's period drama Bharat is an official adaptation of Korean film Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. The film revolves around Bharat's (Salman Khan) journey from the early 20s, when he was young till early 70s, while he's all grown and old. In doing that, Bharat will deliver the journey of independent India, through the experiences of a common man.