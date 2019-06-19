Darshana Devi June 19 2019, 8.55 pm June 19 2019, 8.55 pm

Salman Khan’s Race 3 may have only done moderately at the box office, but the superstar made sure to cover up with his latest release, Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which features Katrina Kaif as the female lead, hit the silver screens on June 5. Although it received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics, it did manage to mint in money at the BO. After quickly entering the 100-crore club in about 5 days, the film has now successfully raked in over Rs 200 core.

Much to the delight of the makers, the film now stands at a total collection of Rs 224 crore and has clocked up around Rs 290 crore at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office India. “It should probably go to a 310 crore finish but a lot is depending on the third Friday in India. The business in India is not huge but is still decent enough,” adds the site.

The film is the official remake of Korean drama Ode To My Father and apart from Salman and Kat, it also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu. During a recent interaction with the media, Salman shared that he gets scared when the film critics praise his work. "I get scared when critics praise my work because usually, their thinking does not match with mine or that of my audience. So I wonder why are they giving stars to my film and writing good things about my work?"