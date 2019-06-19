Bollywood

Tahira Kashyap apologises after getting trolled for her picture with Buddha

Entertainment

Pakkiri trailer 2: Dhanush takes us on an emotional yet fun ride!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Ali Abbas ZafarbharatBollywoodDisha PataniEntertainmentJackie Shroffkatrina kaifSalman Khan
nextQuickies 19th June: Feud intensifies between Rangoli Chandel and Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra gushes over hubby Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone poses with Kendall Jenner and more...

within