Nilofar Shaikh June 10 2019, 4.33 pm June 10 2019, 4.33 pm

Salman Khan’s Bharat saw a bumper opening and it is weaving magic at the screens. Ali Abbas Zafar’s movie starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff have proved to be a deadly combination of the actors as it has worked wonders for the film. Even after the film's release, Bharat fever is still running high. Sunil Grover is still hooked to it and he recently shared a picture from the sets. But hey, it is a very special picture for a very special reason. Read on...

Sunil Grover became famous post his stint in the television show Comedy Nights with Kapil. Recently the actor has been putting up lots of pictures with Salman Khan. The duo have worked together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Along with Salman and Katrina’s romance, Sunil Grover’s comedy received positive reviews. Now the actor has posted a throwback picture clicked Malta where the film was being shot. This picture was taken by Salman Khan. Not just this, Sunil Grover mentioned that Salman is a great photographer and made him look 'oooo la la'.

Take a look at the picture here:

In an earlier interview, Sunil opened up about his experience of working with Salman Khan in the movie and quoted to DNA, "I felt intimidated because he has such an aura, he is a big star. So, initially, it was difficult to work with him as an actor." Sunil also revealed that he and Salman bonded over parties and that's how the duo got along. "We had a couple of parties. Party karke raat ko baith ke baatein karte the. Those were our workshops."