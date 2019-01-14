Bharat: Salman Khan flaunts his cricketing skills in this BTS video

After Race 3, Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screens with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. The film will pair the actor with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and the duo are leaving no stone unturned to fit into their roles. The shooting of the much-anticipated film commenced in the month of July and since then, we have been coming across a lot of interesting BTS pictures and video snippets. Going by Salman’s latest Instagram update, we see that the team is having a lot of fun and recreation amidst the shooting hours.

Salman, on Monday, shared a video of him enjoying a game of cricket on the sets of Bharat. And, we must admit, Bhai killed it totally! The actor can be seen hitting shots and sixes, one after the other, flaunting how he is a master at the game. In the video, Salman can be seen donning a full-sleeves striped tee with shorts and paired it with a pair of sneakers. He captioned it saying, ‘Bharat Khelega’.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 Korean film Ode To My Father and will mark the third collaboration of Zafar and Salman after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Also starring Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu among others, Bharat is slated to release on June 5.