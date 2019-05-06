Bharat: Salman Khan is our very own Thor in this latest picture from the film’s set

Divya Ramnani May 06 2019, 7.05 pm May 06 2019, 7.05 pm

Salman Khan’s Bharat is highly-anticipated among fans. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, boasts of a star-studded cast and promises an exciting storyline revolving around the pre-partition era. The trailer of the Bharat received great response from the viewers. But before the film makes it to the big screens, the makers of Bharat are leaving no stone unturned to add to the film’s buzz. They have been sharing several glimpses from the film’s set, be it of a charming Salman Khan or the ever-gracious Katrina Kaif.

In a latest still shared by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on his social media, we could see a rugged Salman Khan posing amid an oil field with a hammer in his hand. Well, Khan looked handsome as always but his swag and those intense expressions reminded us of Avengers’ Thor, don’t you think so? It won’t be wrong to say that Bhai is Bollywood’s answer to Hollywood’s Avengers and we really won’t be surprised if the Sultan actor is approached by the Russo brothers in the near future. They are his fan, after all! It was last month that Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo was in India when he expressed his love for Salman Khan’s Dabangg series.

Check out Salman Khan's picture here:

Bharat in oil fields #middle east @Bharat_TheFilm , picture by dop Marchin.. pic.twitter.com/aImusnBrXL — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 6, 2019

In his recent interview, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that Bharat is a full-fledged Salman Khan entertainer and his fans are in for a treat this Eid. He said, “It’s a perfect Salman Khan thaali. Whatever are the audience expectations from a Salman movie, all are there in it. He is looking good, cracking some witty jokes and has some great songs. The female actors are gorgeous and they have a bigger say in the film.”

Meanwhile, Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu is to release on June 5, 2019.