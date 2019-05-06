  3. Bollywood
Bharat: Salman Khan is our very own Thor in this BTS picture from the film’s set

Bharat: Salman Khan is our very own Thor in this latest picture from the film’s set

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shares a still of Salman Khan from the sets of Bharat.

