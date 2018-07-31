Bharat: Salman Khan isn't his usual sturdy self in these leaked pictures

In the recent past, two of Salman Khan's films have failed to work wonders. In Tubelight, he played a specially-abled and vulnerable brother, which wasn't quite accepted by the audience. Credit it to the reality that they are used to seeing him, which involves larger-than-life stunts and Bhai beating up the bullies. Him being the cry-baby was not what the audience had signed up for. Coming to the second venture, Race 3 also didn't work as expected. The movie earned more trolls than tender. Now, with Bharat on the pedestal, we are not sure if Salman is reconsidering an on-screen makeover. But, a few leaked pictures of him from the sets of his forthcoming release are doing the rounds. And the superstar looks like a man from '70s!

With his white vest and white trousers, doesn't he remind you of one of those heroes from the greyscale age? In one picture, we even spotted a little kiss curl!

Salman also met a little fan, on the sets.

Bharat is making more frequent headlines, ever since Priyanka Chopra moved out of the film, without citing any reason publicly. However, director Ali Abbas Zafar’s cryptic tweet regarding her exit surely got the tongues wagging that she had taken a break to get married/engaged with her beau Nick Jonas. Later, news came in that the lady has signed a Hollywood movie opposite Chris Pratt. Anyway, whatever may be the reason, Katrina Kaif has now replaced PeeCee as Nancy in the movie. Salman and Kat's pairing has always been a hit and is something to look forward to. Here's hoping Bharat does the damage control for Salman!