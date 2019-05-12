Bharat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif join Brett Lee for a game of Pictionary at the IPL 2019 finals

Debanu Das May 12 2019, 8.07 pm May 12 2019, 8.07 pm

We earlier mentioned that Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will be promoting their upcoming film Bharat at the Indian Premier League 2019. The team could not have chosen a better date to start their promotions as Chennai Super Kings clash with Mumbai Indians in the finals at Hyderabad. Salman, Katrina and their Bharat co-star Sunil Grover arrived at the studio, ready to begin their work. Katrina had earlier posted a picture of her look for the event on Instagram.

While Katrina wore a floral yellow dress, Salman opted for a pair of black cargo trousers and a camouflage shirt from Being Human. The duo had an entourage with them and once they were at the sets, they were greeted by Irfan Pathan. The group was later joined by Brett Lee. Once the former Australian bowler arrived, Kat and Salman joined him for a game of Pictionary.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif play Pictionary with Brett Lee

Speaking about Bharat, Katrina said that the film has a very emotional story. She also added that Bharat is unique, in the sense that the audience will be treated to something they have not seen before.

Meanwhile, CSK will clash against MI for the fourth time this year. Unlike the previous encounters, this is one that matters most. Rohit Sharma won the toss and has elected to bat first. Catch the live action here.