Bharat: Salman Khan reveals big on The Kapil Sharma Show

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has finally returned to TV after a long break. Kapil is back with The Kapil Sharma Show which has been well-received by the audience. After Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan gracing the show, it’s now B-Town superstar Salman Khan who will step on the show with his dad Salim Khan and brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Going by the promo, it’s going to be one hilarious episode which is sure to make you laugh till you cry!

As we have seen in the promo, there will be a conversation about Salman Khan’s marriage in the episode. Host Kapil tells the star that Bollywood is currently having a wedding mania with Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas tying the knot. With that, he goes on to ask Bhai that when he is finally getting married. Responding to this, Salman says that in Bharat, he does not get married till he is 72. Well, that’s a big revelation about the film!

Coming to the film, it pairs Katrina Kaif opposite the Tubelight actor and also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu. It’s slated to hit the screens on June 5, 2019.