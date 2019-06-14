Rushabh Dhruv June 14 2019, 3.53 pm June 14 2019, 3.53 pm

The combination of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar is, undoubtedly one of the most successful actor-director jodis in Bollywood. The duo first collaborated for a sports drama Sultan, which was well-received and also turned out to be a humongous hit at the box office. Their success story continued with Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. Well, after working with each other for such a long time, both Salman and Ali collaborated for Bharat starring Katrina Kaif, which is also a big hit. Released on Eid 2019, the film has till now crossed Rs 250 crore mark worldwide. Now recently in an interaction with DNA, Salman answered many questions including why he doesn’t let the women in his films expose on-screen.

It so happened that when the Bhai of Bollywood was quizzed why women in Salman Khan films don't expose. To which the star, just in his own sassy style, replied that in his films, only he has the right to expose. “Meri picture mein expose karne ka permission sirf ek hi aadmi ko hai; aur woh main hoon!” said Salman.

Earlier, rumours had it that there’s trouble in paradise between filmmaker Ali and Salman. The filmmaker was quizzed about the same and he denied it outright. In fact, Ali added that he has discussed some ideas with the actor for their next film. He was quoted saying, “These are completely false and baseless rumours. Salman Bhai is like an elder brother to me and everyone knows we consider each other family. And everyone who's spreading such reports, I just have one thing to tell.” He added, “Salman and I have ready discussed a couple of things and he will soon be spending a lot of time again with me on a project.”