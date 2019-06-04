Rushabh Dhruv June 04 2019, 5.44 pm June 04 2019, 5.44 pm

Just a day to go for Salman Khan's Bharat to roll out in theatres and obviously, bhai fans can't keep calm! Tracing the journey of a man called Bharat from his young days to a sixty-year-old, this film is expected to be a super hit. A lot of effort has been put into making Salman look as convincing and as authentic as possible. And much to our delight, Salman Khan just shared a new poster of his film just to tease fans.

The Kick actor captioned the poster, “Kal shuru hoga ‘Bharat’ ka Safar! Book your tickets now.” A closer look at the poster and we see Salman looking straight at the Wagah border. Salman's co-star Katrina Kaif who is also part of the film shared the same poster on her Instagram. After Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and a few more, it will be interesting to see Salman and Katrina together once again. Just like a proud co-star, Katrina made it a point to promote the film too.

Have a look at the poster shared by Salman Khan below:

Bharat is a remake of the Korean film Ode To My Father, and director Ali Abbas Zafar says it is equivalent to six Salman Khan films!

"At heart, Bharat is a very emotional and simple story about a displaced family where a son makes a promise to his father. In that journey, you see him travel and live 70 years. And in those 70 years what is simultaneously happening in the country become a parallel plot that why the tagline is 'journey of a man and a nation together. It was definitely very challenging in its writing as well as its execution because whatever time frame we were setting his life chapters in, has a definite beginning and an end. It is like six Salman Khan films packaged in one," Ali earlier told Deccan Chronicle.