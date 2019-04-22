Bharat: Salman Khan underwent over four look tests for Ali Abbas Zafar's film

Ranjini Maitra April 22 2019, 11.06 pm April 22 2019, 11.06 pm

In his upcoming film Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen donning as many as five looks. The trailer of the film dropped on Monday and has been receiving rave reviews from all corners. While there is still some time before we see the action unfolding, we just learned something interesting! The superstar did not have it easy while wearing his looks to perfection. Before the film traveled to floors, he had to undergo not one but a number of look tests!

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that Salman had to give over 4-5 look tests before all his looks were locked. There haven't been many occasions when Salman has had to perform these many looks. However, Zafar, we believe, must have handled it swiftly. After Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai, this is his fourth collaboration with Salman. Those who watched Sultan would know how smoothly the actor ages towards a man nearing his forties, from a young man with all the due energy of his age.

Zafar also revealed that Bharat happened, all thanks to Salman. “Though I loved the script, I told him, ‘Bhai, I’m not good at adaptations because till the time I don’t write my own stuff, I don’t know whether I’ll be able to direct it well.” But when they were shooting for Tiger, Salman asked Ali about the film once again. “I shared what I had in mind and why I wanted Bharat as the title. He said it worked for him. That’s how Bharat happened,” he told Filmfare in an interview.

The film will also star Katrina Kaif, who was roped in after Priyanka Chopra walked out shortly before her grand wedding with Nick Jonas. The film is slated for an Eid release on 5th June 2019.