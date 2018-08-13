Bharat: Salman Khan walks hand-in-hand on the streets of Malta with the love of his life

Looks like Sunday is a family day for Salman Khan. As the actor who is currently in Malta shooting for his upcoming flick, Bharat shared a video on Instagram where we see the ultimate Khan of Bollywood along with the love of his life exploring the small island.

With the love of my life . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:29am PDT

In case you are wondering about the love of his life, who has followed the actor all the way to Malta than well it's none other than his mother Salma. Just before the video, Salman Khan had shared a photo with his mother Salma all the way from Malta.

Exploring #malta .. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Aug 12, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

Dressed in an all back look which includes a sando, shorts and a maroon cap, we see Salman holding his mom’s hand and crossing the road to enter into what looks like a mall to us. While we would have loved to see Salman with his girlfriend (if he has one) roaming around Malta, but nevertheless, Salman ke pass maa hai. *pun intended*

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. In the movie, Salman Khan plays a daredevil stuntman and will undergo multiple look changes as its timeline is spread across decades; from 1960 till current times.