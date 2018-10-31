Bharat: Salman Khan's look gets revealed in these LEAKED pictures

Salman Khan’s upcoming production Bharat has created immense buzz ever since it was announced. The shooting for the film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani, commenced in August. What’s now grabbing eyeballs is Salman’s look in the film, which was recently revealed in a few leaked pictures that are currently doing the rounds on the internet.

The team wrapped up their Abu Dhabi schedule mid-October and fans are getting a treat in the form of these images. In one of the viral pictures, the Race 3 star can be seen sporting a ‘70s look, with a grey checkered shirt and brown pants. In the other, he is seen flaunting his biceps in a black sleeveless jacket.

Another picture features Salman with Katrina posing with a few young kids. Katrina is seen donning a simple grey tee and showing off her perfectly done curls that she sports in the film.

Bharat was in the limelight after Priyanka Chopra came on board as the female lead, only to walk out of the project 10 days before her shoot schedule. The industry was a buzz as this would have been her first Bollywood film in over 3 years. But that was not meant to be. Katrina was later roped as her replacement.

Reports say the cast and the crew will soon head for their Punjab schedule. The Ali Abbas Zafar helmed film is slated to hit the screens on June 5, 2019.