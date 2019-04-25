Bharat Slow Motion Song Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all filmy for this one

Nikita Thakkar April 25 2019, 2.00 pm April 25 2019, 2.00 pm

"Aaja dub jaon teri aankhon ke ocean mein, slow motion mein...," waah what a line! Trust Salman Khan to come up with some of the most catchy songs! Slow Motion from his upcoming film Bharat is no different. After the trailer of Bharat, the makers of this film have unveiled the first song of the film titled Slow Motion featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. It has a backdrop of a circus and these two appear to be the main performing artistes who are in love with each other.

The year is 1964 and the song begins with Salman Khan pulling off a stunt on a bike. The days are that of his 'jawani' and he seems to completely in love with Disha Patani who is a trapeze artiste. The actress, skimpily dressed in a yellow saree, is full of ada and grace. At times, during her solo piece, Disha does remind us of Katrina Kaif from Chikni Chameli and damn, how we wish Salman was romancing Kat in this one. But we are not disappointed as we will see that happening anyway in the film. We like how Disha, who is a trained dancer, has tamed her energy a bit to match the style of Salman.

Talking about the music, sung by Vishal and Shekhar and written by Irshad Kamil, Slow Motion is a peppy number which will find its place in every family party one attends.

Watch the full slow motion song here:

P.S. While writing this piece, we heard this song thrice and mind you, it grows on you and that too not slowly.

Bharat also starring Jackie Shroff and Tabu in pivotal roles will make it to the theatres on June 5, 2019 . After all, Salman Khan always comes up with the best Eidi!