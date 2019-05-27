Bharat: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan over his comments on Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Divya Ramnani May 27 2019, 5.45 pm May 27 2019, 5.45 pm

If there is one news that has been constant from the time Salman Khan’s Bharat went on floors, it is Priyanka Chopra’s sudden exit from the film. While the Dabangg actor has passed a streak of remarks on this matter, his latest one didn’t go well with a majority of people. He was at the receiving end of criticism. Joining the bandwagon was Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra, who is well known for voicing her bold opinions, at given opportunities. Taking to her Twitter account, Sona Mohapatra took a stand for Priyanka Chopra and bashed Salman Khan.

The singer responded to Salman Khan’s comments by calling him a ‘showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity’, she wrote, “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.” Mohapatra added that Salman didn’t only mock Priyanka but also the woman sitting next to him i.e., Katrina Kaif, she wrote, “A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity, Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India.”

Have a look at Sona Mohapatra’s tweets for Salman Khan here:

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. 🤟🏾🔴 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India .🔴 https://t.co/NuEmOWQl12 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 27, 2019

Recently, at an interview, Salman Khan taunted Priyanka Chopra, saying how she chose 'USA over Bharat’. He said, "Over Bharat, she (Priyanka) chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time." He added, "It's amazing, she has worked all her life, so hard, and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for this."

