Debanu Das June 05 2019, 7.11 pm June 05 2019, 7.11 pm

Salman Khan’s latest film Bharat, starring Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in lead roles hit the theatres today. Excited fans flocked to the screens at the earliest opportunity that they had. On June 4, the makers of the film organised a special screening of Bharat at PVR Phoenix Mills. The screening had Salman himself present at the venue. As you can imagine, fans were incredibly excited about it. As we’ve occasionally witnessed, fans can get exceptionally rowdy while trying to catch a glimpse at their favourite star. At the special screening of Bharat, something like that happened, and it quickly turned sour.

One of Salman’s bodyguards seemingly went a bit too far when it came to crowd control. He was holding back the fans as Salman walked past them. However, he seemed to have manhandled someone, which didn’t go down well with the actor. Enraged by the guard’s actions, Bhai stopped in his tracks and slapped the man in front of the assembled crowd before storming away.

Salman Khan roughs up his own bodyguard

Post his shocking loss of cool, social media is divided over his actions. While some people supported Salman for showing the guard his place, others criticised him. The latter group noted that the guard was doing his job – that of making sure the crowd didn’t go out of control – and that there was no need to slap a grown man in public.

The video was filmed by a fan. According to a leading news portal, Salman’s personal bodyguard Gurmeet Singh (Shera), was present at the time and he confirmed the incident. “Bhai acted instinctively,” Shera was quoted by the portal.