Bharat still: Salman Khan reveals his Sundar and Susheel Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat turned out to be Katrina Kaif's gain as the actress came aboard this Salman Khan starrer just in the nick of time. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is being shot in Malta and though we got a glimpse of Salman from the sets, Katrina was nowhere to be seen. Well, her pictures were being saved for something special. Her first still is out and as expected, it has love painted all over it.

As if Salman and Katrina's love in the snow in Tiger Zinda Hai wasn't enough, we now have these two romancing in the beautiful locales of Malta wearing desi ensemble. The whirlwind love of these two depicted in the still guarantees that Bharat will be a treat for die-hard romantics.

P.S. Don't forget to notice Salman's mustache that's reminding us of his Dabangg days.

Bharat is going to be Salman's Eidi for his fans next year and has lots of stars playing pivotal roles. Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and many others are also a part of this project.

