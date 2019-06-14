Ranjini Maitra June 14 2019, 10.41 pm June 14 2019, 10.41 pm

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar's fourth collaboration Bharat is enjoying a strong run at the box office. It has grossed around Rs 170 crore and is supposed to have a fair run for some more days. The film revolves around the journey of a man who grows old, witnessing the nation's changing circumstances. Out of the many events that influenced the story, one was the Indo-Pak partition of 1947.

And hence, the team came up with this beautiful idea of showing the film to the people who could relate to it the most. Families who were a witness to the partition were contacted, and a special screening for them was hosted. Salman took to Twitter to thank Partition 1947, an archive based out of California, that lets one record and share oral histories regarding the 1947 partition. It is through them that the families could be contacted.

Thank you @1947Partition for getting us to meet so many families who shared their experiences and memories. @Bharat_TheFilm #katrinakaif pic.twitter.com/cqlD6ARAGp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2019

Both Salman and his co-star Katrina Kaif were present at the screening. Pictures showed them sharing warm conversations with the aged guests. We are sure it was an emotional experience for the guests to relive an era that's long gone and impacted their lives in so many ways!

Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families pic.twitter.com/sThayWsMZr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Ali Abbas Zafar earlier took to Twitter to tell us that the partition phase was indeed the most challenging part to shoot.

Partition was the most challenging part of @Bharat_TheFilm shoot , to recreate the scale of this defining moment of history and to keep the emotions Zinda in the middle of that chaos ..is the soul of an extraordinary journey of an ordinary man #BHARAT pic.twitter.com/90eQWz8aJ0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 15, 2019

The film is an official remake of the South Korean film titled Ode To My Father.