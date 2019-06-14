Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar's fourth collaboration Bharat is enjoying a strong run at the box office. It has grossed around Rs 170 crore and is supposed to have a fair run for some more days. The film revolves around the journey of a man who grows old, witnessing the nation's changing circumstances. Out of the many events that influenced the story, one was the Indo-Pak partition of 1947.
And hence, the team came up with this beautiful idea of showing the film to the people who could relate to it the most. Families who were a witness to the partition were contacted, and a special screening for them was hosted. Salman took to Twitter to thank Partition 1947, an archive based out of California, that lets one record and share oral histories regarding the 1947 partition. It is through them that the families could be contacted.
Both Salman and his co-star Katrina Kaif were present at the screening. Pictures showed them sharing warm conversations with the aged guests. We are sure it was an emotional experience for the guests to relive an era that's long gone and impacted their lives in so many ways!
Ali Abbas Zafar earlier took to Twitter to tell us that the partition phase was indeed the most challenging part to shoot.
