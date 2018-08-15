Bharat teaser: Salman Khan to take India on an incredible journey

This could just improve the game for Salman Khan. How Race 3 failed to impress the audience and critics alike (with special emphasis on the audience) is not usual for a Salman Khan film. But Bharat looks far more relatable and likeable too. On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers have released a teaser.

The caption indicates, Bharat will revolve around relationships on different layers, mostly bound by a mutual connection between oneself and his motherland. We are eager to find out how the story unfolds.

Priyanka Chopra recently moved out of the film, owing to both her rumoured engagement with beau Nick Jonas as well as a bigger Hollywood film she might have bagged. Later, Katrina Kaif stepped into PeeCee's shoes. Interestingly enough, we hear Kat was the first choice for the role before PeeCee showed plenty of eagerness to join the film and had rumouredly gotten in touch with Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri for the same.

Bharat boasts of an ensemble cast also including Tabu and Disha Patani. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it releases on 5th June 2019.