Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has an Ek Tha Tiger connect, here’s how

Divya Ramnani May 24 2019, 8.24 pm May 24 2019, 8.24 pm

It’s that time of the year when all the Bhai fans will have two big reasons to celebrate. We are talking about Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat, which is scheduled to hit the big screens this Eid. Also starring Katrina Kaif, the film revolves around the pre-partition era. Ahead of its release, the makers of Bharat are leaving no stone unturned to add to the film’s hype by treating fans with several promos, BTS and songs. One such latest promo was disclosed on Friday and it was all about Salman, Katrina and Ek Tha Tiger…

In the 20-second-clip, Katrina’s character (Kumud Raina) could be seen proposing to Bharat, who wasn’t really expecting it. It began with Katrina saying, "Shaadi ki umar hai meri," to which Salman replied "Ji Ji, madam sir." Then she went on to say, "Tum ache lagte ho" and to this Salman replied, "Shukriya, madam sir." Further, as Katrina quizzed, "Ab bolo shaadi kab karni hai?" Salman was visibly shocked as he started coughing. This looks like one whistle-worthy scene!

Have a look at the latest promo of Bharat here:

Now, you guys must be wondering as to why we mentioned Ek Tha Tiger. So, let’s go a little back in time and join the dots. In 2012, when the trailer of ETT was released, it had a very similar scene, the only difference being Katrina made fun of Salman’s marriageable age. LOL! It was when Salman’s character was introduced to that of Kat and the scene went like, Katrina asked Salman, “Tumhari shaadi hogayi hai?” To which a confused Salman replied, “Direct shaadi? Yeh nahi puchogi ki meri girlfriend hai ki nahi?” And then Katrina drops the bomb, “Nahi. ab tumhari umar ab shaadi ki hogayi hai” OOPS! Though, she has done the needful in Bharat. *winks*

Check out Ek Tha Tiger’s trailer here:

Stay tuned to in.com for all the updates on Bharat.