Bharat: This Salman Khan film will see an average box office collection, predicts Ganesha 

In Com Staff June 04 2019, 10.23 am June 04 2019, 10.23 am

Salman Khan has a fan following like no other. People often say that his stardom is on par with religion. Whether he has a film release or he is being released from prison, this hunk only garners more and more love. He is coming back with a very interesting movie called Bharat. It is a drama and includes fellow superstars like Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patni.

Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Salman Khan. The production for the same began in April of 2018 and soon after the movie was announced, it was surrounded by controversy. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas was to initially star opposite Salman Khan. However, she dropped out of the movie rather abruptly because she wanted to concentrate on prepping for her big day. Katrina Kaif replaced her soon after and having seen the trailer, she seems to have owned the role! The story of the film sounds interesting. We cannot wait to watch it! The music has already impressed many.

Let’s find out what Ganesha has to say about this film.

Astrological Observations:

Movie’s fate in India

The movie Bharat is set to release when the Cancer Ascendant is on the rise. Ruler of the Ascendant Moon is in the duel natured air sign Gemini along with Mars and Mercury. All are positioned in the 12th house. This position indicates that the movie is to have grand openings in major locations in India and is to be applauded by the audience in general. However, some critics may point out some drawbacks in the story of the movie Bharat. When this movie is released in foreign countries, it is likely to have a grand opening. There is also a probability that film critics may acknowledge the direction and other various aspects of the film.

Performance of the Star Cast

The Retrograde Jupiter moves through the fifth house. Ruler of the fifth house Mars along with Moon and Mercury, are stationed in the 12th house. Because of the same, Salman Khan, who will be portraying the title role is more than likely to attract a lot of appreciation. The fellow cast and crew members may also exhibit their skills and abilities well enough to attract more viewers for the film. The audience and critics will undoubtedly admire the performance of the cast and praise the hard work of the technicians.

The Box Office collection in India

With Venus in its own sign of Taurus along with the Mighty Sun in the eleventh house, indicates that the movie will receive an above average box office collection. However, some of the regions will do exceptionally well. On the whole, the film will do pretty decent. However, chances are that the box office collection may drop after the initial surge. In such a case, the movie may fail to make the desired gain in certain territories. However, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look super on-screen and have hardly disappointed their audience so far.