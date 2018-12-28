Bharat: This Salman Khan film's trailer to be out on 26th January?

Salman Khan's 53rd birthday was quite an affair, as always. All his folks and foes (not literally) dropped in to party hard at his Panvel farmhouse and the actor addressed the press outside the farmhouse. But where's the return gift for fans? Everyone was expecting the makers of his forthcoming release, Bharat, to make good use of the fan frenzy of the day and release the trailer (or a teaser at least). It didn't happen and fans were left unsatisfied.

But looks like it was all planned. In case you happen to be a Salman fan as well and his birthday, without a nice revelation, was boring to you, then director Ali Abbas Zafar's latest tweet is for you. He asks fans to not be disheartened and says they are thinking of a 'special date' in the new year. Now, given that Bharat is a patriotic film, we wonder if this special date refers to Republic Day, 26th January 2019.

What's the harm in assuming? Let's wait and watch!