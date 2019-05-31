Divya Ramnani May 31 2019, 5.25 pm May 31 2019, 5.25 pm

Just when one thinks that a Salman Khan film, for a change, will go through a smooth release, things appear to get jinxed. While we all know that Bhai is synonymous with controversies, here’s a fresh one that took over his forthcoming release, Bharat. According to a report in ANI, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, as an activist named Vipin Tyagi wants its makers to change the film’s title.

In his plea, Tyagi has appealed that the word ‘Bharat’ violates Section 3 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act and it can’t be used for commercial purposes. He also feels that the film is ‘distorting the culture and political image of our great country’. Moreover, the petitioner, in his plea, has also asked the makers to change one of the dialogues in the film, where Salman Khan’s character is compared to his country. According to him, it hurts the patriotic sentiment of all the Indians.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat.

In a conversation with ANI, Vikas Tyagi, said, “The film is fraught with Salman Khan’s typical flippancy and vulgarity. Being a Bharatiya, I feel it’s not appropriate to name such film or any character associated with this film after our great nation.”

Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will see Salman Khan’s transition from young to old. Zafar, in an earlier interview, revealed that it took nearly two-and-a-half hours for the makeup artists to transform Salman into a seventy-year-old man. "The prosthetics were designed by a UK-based company and executed with Indian make-up artists. SK (Salman) sir also tried over 20 different kinds of beards and moustaches for this look. It's a very tedious process, but he would be patient. It would take him two-and-a-half hours to get ready," he said.