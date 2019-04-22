Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour, glamour and emotion in perfect quantity

Onkar Kulkarni April 22 2019, 3.03 pm April 22 2019, 3.03 pm

Right before it hits the screens, Ali Abbas Zafar gave a sneak peek of his upcoming Salman Khan starrer Bharat exclusively to the press. The team had released the motion poster of the film a few days ago and it gave a dekho at the many looks Salman sports in the film. The trailer too shows Salman in multiple looks from the time he was young and working as a circus artist to the time he turns 70-year- old.

The trailer begins with young Salman sporting sparkling white attire riding a bike that vrooms straight into a ring of fire. The scene introduced Salman as a circus artist as he pulls some death-defying stunts riding a bike. The sequences also introduced Disha Patani who plays a trapeze artist. Like every other Salman film, this one too has an item number (with Disha) with a catchy hook line 'Slow Motion'. Disha is seen sporting a yellow saree reminding you of Raveena Tandon from Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

While Disha is seen opposite the younger Salman, the story moves ahead with the introduction of Katrina Kaif. In a demure look, Kat is a government employee working in a typical sarkari daftar. Her curly hairdo, however, surely catches your attention. She is seen blurting some shudh corporate level Hindi dialogues. Like the one where she tells Salman, "chunaav ka namaankan patra nahi hai". Even Jackie Shroff's (Salman's dad) voice over in the trailer introducing Salman's character keeps you engaged.

Overall the film has glamour - with circus sequences, Desi pan - with Katrina and Salman's job at an oil company, seeti maar dialogues where he explains why he doesn't have a surname but just the first name Bharat, thrill to know why his father thinks ‘Bharat (the character) mein pura Bharat basa hai’. Overall, Bharat appears to be a paisa vasool entertainer with right amount of emotions, glamour and humour.

Also engaging is the music! The Zinda song gives you the goosebumps.