Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan’s patriotic act strikes a perfect chord among fans, gets heavily praised

It has only been a little while since the trailer of Salman Khan’s much-awaited Bharat has hit the internet, but it has managed to top all the trend lists. The three-minute-long clip features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in some never-seen-before avatars. Right from Bhai’s dhamakedaar entry to some catchy chartbuster songs and his sizzling chemistry with both Katrina and Disha; Bharat seems to have all the right ingredients of an all-time blockbuster. Let’s not miss the intriguing storyline, which revolves around the partition era.
The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks from the age of 18 to 72, glimpses of which were showcased in the trailer and Bhai has managed to ace them all. While we can’t stop raving praises over the hysteria that the Bharat trailer was, netizens, too, are on similar lines. From hailing the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor to calling it as one of his best performances, fans are clearly going gaga over Salman Khan’s portrayal of Bharat. Well, fans aren’t missing out on Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani too. Here are some of the most epic reactions to the Bharat trailer.
Salman Khan's last outing, Race 3, was a dud and with the Bharat trailer looking so promising, fans are anticipating a Salman Khan comeback.
Ali Abbas Zafar presents Salman Khan in the best way, is what fans believe.
Well, well, even Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor have given a thumbs up!
While we are at it, Bharat also gave birth to an ocean of memes on the internet. See them and LOL!
The premise of Bharat revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the movie, the film also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF, the movie will make it to the big screens on June 5, 2019, and we can’t wait!