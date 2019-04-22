Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan’s patriotic act strikes a perfect chord among fans, gets heavily praised

Divya Ramnani April 22 2019, 5.13 pm April 22 2019, 5.13 pm

It has only been a little while since the trailer of Salman Khan’s much-awaited Bharat has hit the internet, but it has managed to top all the trend lists. The three-minute-long clip features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in some never-seen-before avatars. Right from Bhai’s dhamakedaar entry to some catchy chartbuster songs and his sizzling chemistry with both Katrina and Disha; Bharat seems to have all the right ingredients of an all-time blockbuster. Let’s not miss the intriguing storyline, which revolves around the partition era.

The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks from the age of 18 to 72, glimpses of which were showcased in the trailer and Bhai has managed to ace them all. While we can’t stop raving praises over the hysteria that the Bharat trailer was, netizens, too, are on similar lines. From hailing the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor to calling it as one of his best performances, fans are clearly going gaga over Salman Khan’s portrayal of Bharat. Well, fans aren’t missing out on Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani too. Here are some of the most epic reactions to the Bharat trailer.

Salman Khan's last outing, Race 3, was a dud and with the Bharat trailer looking so promising, fans are anticipating a Salman Khan comeback.

This Eid is Bonanza. Salman Khan is back and like never before. This journey of the man and nation walking together will set the screens on fire 🔥Can't wait for EID already #BharatTrailer — R D (@ItsRaviD) April 22, 2019

Watched the #BharatTrailer ... Can easily say @BeingSalmanKhan is back and how... Loved loved it... @DishPatani 's onscreen charm is unavoidable and #Katrina has shown such impeccable acting prowess. Cannot wait for the film.. @TSeries #SalmanKhan — Neha Prashar Gupta (@nehabollybubble) April 22, 2019

Thank You @aliabbaszafar Bhai :))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))) . I Am Speechless. 😐 Salman Khan Fucking His Haters in Full Swing... What A Trailer, A SALMAN KHAN SHOW. SALMAN KHAN MASS. . BHAI IS BACK. 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 #BharatTrailer — Adil 🇮🇳 (@Addi_Salman) April 22, 2019

Ali Abbas Zafar presents Salman Khan in the best way, is what fans believe.

#BharatTrailer is gripping everything, it's the best performance by everyone. #SalmanKhan is as usual the #dabangg in the trailer. BGM & music is again positive point. No one should miss this ride.@aliabbaszafar has proved again that he is best for presenting #SalmanKhan 💥💥💪 — Anirudh Dabas (@AnirudhDabas) April 22, 2019

Well, well, even Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor have given a thumbs up!

Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob. https://t.co/0t8hQoUSbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 22, 2019

While we are at it, Bharat also gave birth to an ocean of memes on the internet. See them and LOL!

#BharatTrailer IT company recruiters after seeing my Robotics and college Fest certificates : pic.twitter.com/5qlLlPqwuM — jiteshrochlani (@jiteshrochlani) April 22, 2019

#BharatTrailer When I search a word in dictionary and it shows its etymology and translations of different languages. pic.twitter.com/WKE5uqZbWj — DaXarath Deka (@ramasfather_) April 22, 2019

#BharatTrailer Chatur : A machine is any combination of bodies so connected that their relative motions are constrained, and by means of which force and motion may be transmitted and modified, as a screw and its nut, or a lever... Rancho : pic.twitter.com/DT7SAA5hzP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2019

The premise of Bharat revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the movie, the film also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF, the movie will make it to the big screens on June 5, 2019, and we can’t wait!