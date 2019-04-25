Bharat: Trailers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer won't feature Tabu, here's why

Subhash K Jha April 25 2019, 11.55 am April 25 2019, 11.55 am

Eid belongs to Salman Khan, we know! This time we have his Bharat making it to the theatres. Starring Salman in and as Bharat, this film is expected to do wonders at the box office. You may ask why! Well, first it is releasing on Eid and two, it has Katrina Kaif alongside Salman. The last film that featured these two was Tiger Zinda Hai and we witnessed the storm it created at the box office. But apart from these two, Bharat has many stalwarts in pivotal roles. Tabu, Jackie Shroff are also a part of Bharat. However, if you have watched the trailer, one might have noticed that Tabu is nowhere to be seen.

We got in touch with director Ali Abbas Zafar on this and asked him why there's no glimpse of Tabu in the trailer. Much to our surprise, he revealed that none of the trailers of Bharat will showcase Tabu. That means we will get to see her directly in the film. This move is to hide Tabu's avatar from the audiences until the film's release. Ali Abbas Zafar says, “ Tabu’s character is a very important part of Bharat. We want to keep her character under wraps until the film hits theatres.” Interesting!

Bharat narrates a man's journey from 1947 to 2010 and we will see Salman Khan in five different avatars. The trailer has already given us a glimpse of all his five looks and going by the response it has received on social media, one can easily predict it to be a blockbuster. Disha Patani is also a part of the film and she plays a trapeze artist.

Watch the trailer of Bharat here:

Bharat releases on June 5, 2019.