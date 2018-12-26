Bharat truly unites India, makers build 1950's Delhi in Mumbai

After the great debacle of Race 3, Bharat might be Salman Khan's redemption. After blockbusters Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, this is Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar. One knows how seriously Zafar takes production value; for Tiger Zinda Hai, hundred-odd workers created a massive set in Abu Dhabi. The war scenes were choreographed to perfection as well. Hence, we were not surprised to know that Delhi, of the 1950s, would be recreated for Bharat.

"Three expensive sets are being set-up in the studio's Josh Maidan 1 and 2, and an open field, respectively. Acropolis's Rajnish Hedao, who was the production designer for several of Khan's past releases, has recreated old Delhi. Apart from parts of the climax, an important dramatic sequence, featuring Salman and Katrina will be shot," a source told Mid-day. That sure sounds interesting. Earlier, the team also recreated Wagah border in Ludhiana's Ballowal.

"The script demanded that we showcase old Delhi, hence, we created a huge set in Film City," producer Nikhil Namit told the publication.