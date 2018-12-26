image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bharat truly unites India, makers build 1950's Delhi in Mumbai

Bollywood

Bharat truly unites India, makers build 1950's Delhi in Mumbai

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 26 2018, 10.50 pm
back
Ali Abbas ZafarbharatBollywoodDelhi SetsEntertainmentkatrina kaifSalman KhanWagah Border
nextVijay Deverakonda refused to debut in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh's '83?
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi drop in around the same time

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: Salman Khan makes a surprising entry!

Salman Khan Birthday: Here’s how the actor will celebrate his 53rd