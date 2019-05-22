  3. Bollywood
Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic wedding is the highlight

Bollywood

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic wedding is the highlight

Salman Khan features as a merchant navy officer in Bharat's Turpeya song

back
bharatbharat songsbharat turpeyakatrina kaifKatrina Kaif. Salman KhanSalman Khanturpeya
nextJustalkin Episode 62: Masoom, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more; movies that gave child actors a platform to shine

within