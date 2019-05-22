Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic wedding is the highlight

Onkar Kulkarni May 22 2019, 4.40 pm May 22 2019, 4.40 pm

After the dance number Slow Motion, the romantic track Chashni and other numbers including Aithey Aa, Zinda and Thap Thap, a brand new song from Bharat released today. Titled Turpeya, the song features Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif. The song is shot at an exotic fort in Malta with foreign dancers sporting colourful outfits. It looks interesting to see Salman break into Punjabi moves on the very Punjabi number sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The song seems to be set in the era where Salman’s character works with Merchant Navy.

The actor is seen sporting a crisp white shirt and formal pants with his fellow workers in the navy uniform as they do the desi signature steps. What’s interesting about the number is that Salman is seen dreaming of his marriage with Katrina’s character-Kumud Raina. While in Slow Motion, which is set in the era where his character is that of a circus artist, he speaks of his marriage with Disha Patani who plays a trapeze artist, in this one he dreams of getting married to Katrina.

In the song, Katrina is seen in a beautiful white gown walking in with a bouquet of flowers in a church as she moves towards Salman. The song also features Nora Fatehi, the actress who won the hearts of the audience with her performance in the song Dilbur. Though a short stint in Turpeya, Norah doesn’t fail to impress in this one too.

Check out the song here:

The song looks delightful as it mixes two different cultures. While the foreign female dancers grace the very Roman backdrop, Salman adds Indian flavours with his moves to the track. The number which is choreographed by Adil Shaikh also has a lot of flashback scenes from Bharat’s life.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar The period drama traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man (Bharat), and follows his life from the age of 18 to 70.