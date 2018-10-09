image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Bharat: Varun Dhawan is Salman Khan's latest muse

Bollywood

Bharat: Varun Dhawan is Salman Khan's latest muse

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 09 2018, 5.28 pm
back
Atul AgnihotribharatBollywoodcameoEntertainmentkatrina kaifNora FatehiPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanTabuTwitterVarun Dhawan
nextChhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor double the madness
ALSO READ

Ganpati 2018: Watch Katrina Kaif muddle the Ganpati aarti

Bharat: It’s Katrina Kaif opposite Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar confirms but not without taking a dig at Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s Bharat exit earns her the ‘unprofessional’ tag