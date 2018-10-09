Bharat: Varun Dhawan is Salman Khan's latest muse

Few days ago, news broke that Varun Dhawan has a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Then Varun and Salman were spotted together at the airport, adding fuel to the speculations.

Few days ago, news broke that Varun Dhawan has a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Then Varun and Salman were spotted together at the airport, adding fuel to the speculations. Finally, a couple of days ago, producer Atul Agnihotri posted a picture of Varun from the sets confirming the reports. The Sui Dhaaga: Made In India actor shot for his cameo in Abu Dhabi. Atul has now posted one more picture from the sets.

In the picture shared by Atul, we can see that Salman has turned photographer for Varun on the sets. This is not the first time when Salman has held the camera in his hand for his Bharat co-star. Earlier too when the team was shooting for the film in Malta, Salman had turned photographer for Sunil Grover. Looks like, after painting, photography is Salman’s new hobby.

Talking about Bharat, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. A few months ago, the movie was in the news as Priyanka Chopra opted out of it just a few days before the film was supposed to start rolling. It was Katrina then who replaced PeeCee in the movie.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is slated to release on Eid next year.