Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling him 'bhai jaan'

Rushabh Dhruv May 17 2019, 4.27 pm May 17 2019, 4.27 pm

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial, Bharat reunites ex-flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after their last outing, Tiger Zinda Hai. The duo may have had an adventurous past, but that hasn’t really affected their current rapport. Needless to say, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved reel-life couples and their sizzling hot chemistry in Bharat’s trailer just added to our claim. After mesmerising fans with Chashni, the makers of Bharat released the film’s new song titled Zinda. The song only sees two glimpses of Katrina Kaif and in both the glimpses, Kat is seen with none other than Salman Khan.

That being said, we at in.com are tracing every bit of information from Zinda's song launch event. Amid the excitement of Bharat's new song, something hilarious occurred at the venue and we really are eager to share the update with you. It so happened that at the song launch, during the Q&A session, Salman expressed his desire and told Katrina Kaif to not call him Bhai Jaan. When quizzed further on what Salman would want Kat to call him, Sallu replied with, 'Meri Jaan.' Well, we wonder what Iulia Vântur feels about this? *wink wink*

Have a look at the newly released song Zinda from Bharat below:

Ali Abbas Zafar, in an interview with Scroll.in, revealed how Katrina is improving as an actress. He said, "I think Katrina is going through the best phase of her career, from Tiger Zinda Hai to Zero to Bharat. She is blooming as an actress. I think sometimes what happens in your real life starts showing on camera, and the kind of experiences she has had are making her into an actor with a lot of emotional depth. I would like to do a film with her that can exploit all."

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover among others. The film revolves around the pre-partition era and will showcase Salman Khan in five different looks. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.