  3. Bollywood
Bharat's Aithey Aa: Katrina Kaif talks about her experience in this BTS clip

Bollywood

Bharat's Aithey Aa: Katrina Kaif talks about her experience in this BTS clip

Here's the making video of Bharat's Aithey Aa, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

back
Ali Abbas ZafarAtul AgnihotribharatBollywoodEntertainmentJackie Shroffkatrina kaifSalman Khansunil groverTabu
next83: Ranveer Singh welcomes Pritam on board, a special anthem is on its way!

within