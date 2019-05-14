Bharat's Aithey Aa: Katrina Kaif talks about her experience in this BTS clip

Darshana Devi May 14 2019, 10.24 am May 14 2019, 10.24 am

Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3, a film that couldn’t impress the masses and ended up crashing at the box office. Bhai fans have now been waiting eagerly to see him in Bharat, that will feature him in not just one but multiple avatars. The film pairs him with his ex-girlfriend and Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif. After releasing several posters, the makers dropped the first three songs of the film, Slow Motion, Chashni and Aithey Aa being the latest one. To keep the buzz going, they have now put up a BTS clip of Aithey Aa, which has the makers along with Katrina Kaif sharing their experiences of working on the song.

The two minutes-thirty one-second video begins with director Ali Abbas Zafar talking about how he wanted to give the viewers the perfect wedding feels with the song. He also shared how they came up with the name of the song. “It’s basically a girl in command telling a boy ‘I really like you, why are you running away from me’. That’s where the word ‘Aithey Aa’ came in from, which means ‘come here’ in Punjabi,” he says in the video.

Take a look at the making of Aithey Aa here:

“Ali explained it to me and said ‘Have you seen the way some of these ladies dance in these Punjabi weddings? The way that they dance in this bindaas attitude, freedom and sensuality when they dance,” says Kat in the clip. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, on the other hand, shared words of appreciation for Salman by saying that the actor brought his own variations which made the song look even better.

The film also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Faethi and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. It’s slated to hit the screens on June 5.