Bharat's Chashni Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif churn out a melodious love ballad

Ranjini Maitra April 30 2019, 1.15 pm April 30 2019, 1.15 pm

Apart from the usual thrill that a Salman Khan film generates, many fans are also eager to relive his chemistry with Katrina Kaif. Some chemistries just strike a chord with the audience, Salman and Katrina's is one of them. Bharat will hopefully give us more of that. Ahead of the film's release, the makers are releasing tracks, one after another. Chashni, a soothing number, soon makes its way to the internet. Before that, here's the brief teaser!

We hear the song has been shot across Malta and Abu Dhabi. The picturesque locations are a treat to our eyes. But Kat, at her ethereal elements, is a bigger treat! Her Bharat avatar, as it is, has fans weak in the knees. Chashni sounds like a song that appears when Salman and Katrina, in the film, are in growing proximity and the love is only blooming. The full track is expected to release on Tuesday.

The romantic ballad is composed by Vishal and Shekhar and has been crooned by Abhijeet Srivastava. The composer duo earlier created the soothing numbers Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan and Dil Diyan Galla from Tiger Zinda Hai. Chashmi may well become the next romantic anthem!

It's not just you and me waiting for Salman and Kat's chemistry in Bharat. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, in the past, has also called it 'unmissable'. "Salman and Katrina’s chemistry is unmissable. This was Katrina’s first schedule with Salman for Bharat and an important one for us because it sets up both their characters strongly," he earlier said, after finishing one schedule with both the actors.

He also gave away that one more song featuring Nora Fatehi was on its way. The last one, titled Slow Motion Mein, featured Disha Patani alongside Salman. This film consists of too many beautiful women, we tell you!