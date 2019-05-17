Bharat Zinda song launch LIVE: Salman Khan roots for a National Award for Katrina Kaif

Live Update

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry, so far, has been the highlight of Bharat. Chashni, the last released track of Bharat, gave us glimpses of the unbeatable passion between the two that we are going to experience soon. On Friday, however, the makers are set to launch Zinda, an uplifting track that also happens to be the anthem of Bharat. Even more interestingly, director Ali Abbas Zafar has written and composed it, as his first!

“It is an uplifting track and infuses him with the strength of purpose. We composed it keeping Vishal’s (of composer duo Vishal-Shekhar) voice in mind, it’s powerful and grungy," Zafar earlier told Deccan Chronicle. The track was kept as a surprise to Salman, who had no clue that his four-film-old buddy was going debut as a lyricist and a composer this time! The track has been largely picturised on Salman and it elevates him at moments when he wants to give up on his mission.

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles and passes through a number of crucial socio-political circumstances in the country. The film, in total, will feature six songs, all of which are believed to take the story forward.

