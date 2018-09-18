Bhare Bazaar from Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor gets on Parineeti Chopra's nerves, again

After the soul-stirring number Tere Liye from Namaste England, the makers have unveiled the second track titled Bhare Bazaar - a peppy number, apt for your party playlist.

In the song, we see Arjun Kapoor dancing to convince an upset Parineeti Chopra and in no time, she too joins him along as they get groovy on the floor. Joining them for a short while, is the man of the moment, rapper Badshah. Arjun and Parineeti are full of masti in the peppy number which has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev and the music is by Rishi Rich and Badshah. The quirky lyrics are by Master Rakesh and the rap portions are by Badshah.

The song has a Punjabi tadka to it and is sure to score high points with the Punjabis in house. Speaking of the movie Namaste England, it is a sequel to the superhit Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer flick Namastey London which released in 2007. This time, the story has been changed as from the trailer, we can deduce that Arjun and Parineeti get married, but eventually, Parineeti decides to go to London for some ‘ME’ time and Arjun follows her there.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Reliance Entertainment, Namaste England is up for release on October 19, 2018.