Bhavesh Joshi making video: The action in this Harshvardhan-starrer looks interesting

Harshvardhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya in 2016. Though the film failed at the box office, Harshvardhan’s performance got noticed, and the same got him his second film. The actor will be seen in Bhavesh Joshi which will be hitting the screens on June 1, 2018. Harsh will be seen playing the role of a superhero in the movie, who rises amongst the ordinary masses to face the monster of corruption. Unfortunately, the trailer and songs have not much generated curiosity in the audiences.

Well, the makers have now released a behind the scene video in which they have shown us how the action sequences in the film were shot. The video is quite interesting and will surely keep you hooked throughout. Though we are not sure how the film will perform at the box office, we can see that the makers have put in a lot of hard work in the movie.

Bhavesh Joshi was earlier slated to hit the screens on May 25, 2018, but the makers later postponed it to June 1. The movie will be now clashing with Veere Di Wedding which means it will be Harshvardhan Kapoor v/s his sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor at the box office.

Apart from Bhavesh Joshi, Harshvardhan Kapoor also has Abhinav Bindra’s biopic in his kitty.