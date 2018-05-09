Bhavesh Joshi Superhero: Arjun Kapoor to shake a leg in Harshvardhan Kapoor's film

Vikramaditya Motwane, who released Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer a few days back has a surprise for the fans. Recent reports say that Arjun Kapoor will be shaking a leg in his cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor’s film. While the two are currently busy with sister Sonam Kapoor’s wedding festivities, this new addition to Harshvardhan’s film comes as a pleasant surprise.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Arjun Kapoor will feature in a song in Bhavesh Joshi and was busy shooting the song all of Saturday. The report further adds that the song, composed by Amit Trivedi, will be promotional in nature and is to be titled Chavanprash. Talking about Arjun’s character in the song, a source told Mirror, "Arjun was the item boy much like Chokra Jawan from Ishaqzaade and High Heels from Ki And Ka. Harsh was in his onscreen character so he is not going to be dancing, but Arjun had a blast."

Vikramaditya Motwane and ‘Mirzya’ star Harshvardhan Kapoor are coming together for the first time and Harshvardhan clarifies that it’s not a super-hero film but a story of one young man’s quest for revenge, and the discovery that he’s destined for much bigger things. Music for the film is composed by Amit Trivedi while Amitabh Bhattacharya worked on the lyrics. The film will hit the screen on May 25.

On the personal front, both Harshvardhan Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have played the perfect host to friends of the Kapoor family over the last week as they poured in to partake of the celebrations in the Kapoor household. Today too Arjun was seen lighting up the party as he sang ‘Masakali’ alongside Ranveer Singh after the wedding ceremony. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja big fat wedding has been nothing short of grand. Social media accounts of invitees are flooded with pictures and videos from the lavish wedding and it gives fans a glimpse of all the fun behind closed gates.