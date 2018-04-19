Is Bhavesh Joshi a Hindi reincarnation of Deadpool with LED lights?

After putting out posters of the upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the makers have released a one-and-a-half minute teaser of the film. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero stars Harshvardhan Kapoor in the lead role. From the trailer, it is evident that the story is that of an ordinary person who moonlights as a vigilante.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Harshvardhan plays the role of Bhavesh Joshi. The teaser shows us a number of action sequences – that is expected, considering the film is based on a superhero. In a super-suit that looks like it was inspired by Deadpool and Spiderman, Bhavesh goes around town beating bad guys to a pulp with a ninja stick and hand-to-hand combat. Unlike most other superheroes, Bhavesh has LEDs mounted on his suit - around his eyes, making him stick out from the crowd. The suit isn’t particularly scary either.

It is not clear if the masked vigilante has any other powers aside from close quarter combat. He is shown to ride bikes and fall from buildings, so we’re assuming that suit can handle a lot of abuse. A voiceover reveals the reasons behind the making of this new superhero. It seems that Bhavesh is just like us.

With Bhavesh Joshi Superhero coming up, the Indian audience can experience a new superhero after Krrish and Shaktimaan. This will be a comeback film for Harshvardhan Kapoor whose debut with Mirzya did not go well with the audience. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will hit the theatres on May 25, 2018.