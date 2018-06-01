Bhavesh Joshi Superhero movie review: India now has a legit, homegrown crime fighter

The genre of superheroes has been heavily exploited and appraised in the West, but it's yet to get its due in Bollywood. While we struggle to get the best VFX for such movies, desi superheroes fade in comparisons to their Hollywood counterparts. But the business of filmmaking is a brave one. Never, ever lose hope is the motto. Our filmmakers have continued their tryst with the genre and one such filmmaker is Vikramaditya Motwane.

With movies like Trapped, Lootera and Udaan to his credit, his latest screen outing titled Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is an amalgamation of a vigilante and a superhero in the making. But mind you, he is not your quintessential superhero with wings and special powers to take on the big, bad world. He is just a common man trying to win the race against corruption albeit in a heroic manner and that's what makes this film special.

Priyanshu Painyuli, Ashish Verma, and Harshvardhan Kapoor are college students who seek inspiration from the Ungli gang to pin down corrupt officials of the country. In their quest to achieve a corruption-free society, they start a YouTube channel called 'Insaaf TV' where they highlight the minutest of issues plaguing the city. Things soon get out of hand as they cross paths with a politician named Rana played effectively by Nishikant Kamat. While the first half is all about the gang trying to highlight these issues, it gets all the more intense post interval. When one of their gang members gets brutally killed, the other picks up the baton and takes up the sole responsibility of cleaning the city. Bhavesh Joshi as a name isn't just limited to one character, it takes on the identity of a superhero who is out to free us from greed and corruption. Priyanshu Painyuli as Bhavesh Joshi is a natural performer while Harshvardhan Kapoor as Siku is earnest in his portrayal of a heartbroken and confused man who finally musters the courage to take on the society single-handedly.

Unlike other superheroes with superpowers (read Superman) or super bank accounts (read Iron Man), Motwane's Bhavesh is all skin and bones with a heart that bleeds for his society. An origin story of a refreshingly real and believable superhero who is just like the guy-next-door looking for justice. Whether he manages to eradicate corruption or falls prey to the clutches of the men in ultimate power is something to be seen, but the movie surely acts as a wake-up call for all the souls out there trying to make a difference in their own small way.

Speaking of cinematography, Siddharth Diwan has done a good job whereas the music by Amit Trivedi is decent. However, it would have been suitable to see a tighter second half. Bhavesh Joshi's fight against corruption gets a tad too long towards the end. In its entirety, Harshvardhan Kapoor has delivered a good performance in his second outing and Indian cinema may have finally found a superhero flick that doesn't ape the west shamelessly.