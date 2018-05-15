Bhavesh Joshi Superhero song: Chavanprash works for Arjun Kapoor, not Harshvardhan

The makers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, released a new song from the film titled Chavanprash. The peppy track is quite trippy and more than Harshvardhan, it’s Arjun Kapoor who catches your attention. The actor is well known for his act in Tune Maari Entriyan and he went full-fledged in Chavanprash.

The energy filled number has Harshvardhan throwing in punches like he’s being attacked by a teddy bear. The buffed up Arjun Kapoor, his cousin, meanwhile meditates, gets kissed by women, and goes dancing in high spirits around the bar-turned-gym-turned-boxing arena.

The lyrics sound a lot like qawali tracks. Except that it has a modern feel to it with the electronic equipment playing in the background. It reminds us of a hit track from Delhi Belly, I Hate You Like I Love You. Both songs have a qawali type start and then pick up the pace. Talking about coincidental similarities, I Hate You Like I Love You had Anusha Dandekar. Chavanprash has both her as well as her sister Shibani. Produced by Aamir Khan, Delhi Belly was a huge hit. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has Arjun Kapoor. See the similarities? No? Aamir and Arjun share the same initials, AK.

While Imran Khan was appreciated for his performance in Delhi Belly, it remains to be seen how Harshvardhan’s performance turns out. In either case, both actors did not have it easy in Bollywood.

Speaking about the song’s concept, Arjun told Bollywood Life, “It’s Fight club meets blade runner meets Madmax meets Chikni Chameli. It’s just insane. It’s a proper male item song after years and I hate using the word item but this truly is an item. The set-up is the item. It’s a gym within a nightclub within a boxing ring within a bar – that’s how bizarre and whacked out it is and it still works.”