Bhavesh Joshi Superhero song teaser: Chavanprash promises to be a peppy track

After releasing a strong trailer for the movie, the makers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released a teaser of the song from their upcoming film. Titled Chavanprash, the teaser features the lead Harshvardhan Kapoor and his cousin Arjun Kapoor. The first song titled Hum Hain Insaaf was released last week and now the second song will be released on Monday.

The eleven second clip has Harshvardhan unloading a few punches while Arjun Kapoor is seen sitting surrounded by a number of women. Written by Amit Trivedi, the song sounds like it will be a peppy track. Chavanprash is sung by Divya Kumar and is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will be Harshvardhan’s second film after his debut with Mirzya where he starred beside Sayami Kher.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is scheduled to release on May 25. Speaking to media about the role, Harshvardhan had said, “I don’t think when you will watch it, you will think of Imran Khan or Sidharth Malhotra. You will only think of Harshvardhan Kapoor as Bhavesh Joshi. Vikramaditya Motwane is a brilliant director. I don’t know why Imran and Sidharth did not do it. I thank God I got the chance to do it.”